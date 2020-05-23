Mary Jean Felknor
1926 - 2020
Mary Jean Felknor, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at The Grove at the Lake in Zion. She was born August 16, 1926 in Waukegan and was a lifelong area resident. Mary was a former member of Arabian horse Organization and held an office in the Welch Pony & Cob Society of America. She was the business manager at Montgomery wards in Waukegan for 8 years and vice president of finance at St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan for 35 years. Mary is survived by her niece, Joan Lindquist and great nieces and nephews and dear friend for over 80 years, Joan Stayanoff and her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Sandy and Mary Agnes (nee Lodesky) Kennedy; husband, Lawrence; foster son, David Gilbert and his beloved wife, Kathy and brothers and sister. Graveside services were held at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Donations in her name may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



Published in News Sun on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
