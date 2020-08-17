Mary Joanne Sheldon: 81 years old of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 in the early morning from ongoing respiratory failure/cardiac arrest at Baxter Regional Medical Center. She is now joyously reunited with her husband of 57 years, Everett W. Sheldon Sr. She was born, November 17, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Chester Sr. and Irene (neé Sluka) Matteucci. On November 20, 1954 Mary married Everest W. Sheldon, Sr at Millburn Congregational Church and he preceded her in death on November 19, 2011. Mary and Everett moved to Salem, WI in 1992 and later relocated to Pontiac, MO. Their move was in recommendation of Mary's health with breathing, and to make a better life for them both. They later moved to Mountain Home, AR where they enjoyed many happy years together and where all their surrounding neighbors were overjoyed by their kindness and warm hearts of love for all who lived near them. Our mom loved to swim during her teen years at Cedar Lake in Lake Villa, IL. It was said that Mary could swim across the lake performing the backstroke both ways. Mary was a very devoted mother during our grade school years always working in multiple environments and then coming home to cook dinner. Mary was a warm, God loving mother who enjoyed special times with our oldest daughter wo also lived in Mountain Home and who was always by her side day and night. Mary loved the daily care of her flowers and beauty and joy it brought her heart caring for them.
Survivors include: a son Everett William "Bill" (Monica) Sheldon, Jr. of Lake Villa, IL; daughters: Paula Karno of Mountain Home, AR, Barbara Manhart of Kenosha, WI, and Linda Jean Gilbert of Colorado; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister Delores Barnard of Carlton, WA; a brother Chester D. Matteucci Jr. of Palmetto, FL, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a sister Elaine T. Wolfe-Koelling.
Funeral Services will be held 11AM Saturday August 22, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 10AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family is preferred to attend, but friends will be allowed. Interment will follow in Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL. Please sign the online guest book for Mary at www.strangfh.com
