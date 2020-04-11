Home

Mary K. Mott


1944 - 2020
Mary K. Mott Obituary
Mary K. "Mary Kaye" Mott, age 75, of Waukegan, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 11, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Beatrice (Anderson) Mott.

Mary Kaye will be remembered for her vivacious smile who easily made friends. She loved to shop for home furnishings to decorate with, enjoyed spending time with the family, loved to travel to Washington Island, but most of all, she loved her therapy dog Shadow.

She is survived by her children, Tracy (David) Whitt, Ryan Jaronik and Kierstin (Jason) Rose; her niece, Rhonda; her nephews, Ricky, Randy and Raymie; she will be remembered as "Meme" and "Memaw" by her grandchildren, Tatum, Austin, Ty, Delaney, Nolan, Kenna, Aiden and Ava; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Kaden and Abrianna; and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Ochoa.

Funeral services honoring Mary's life will be held at a later date. Private Inurnment will take place in Washington Island Town Cemetery. Memorial remembrances to REACH Rescue Inc., 372 Townline Rd., Mundelein, IL 60060 would be appreciated by the family. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2020
