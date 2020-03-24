|
Mary Agnes Kozina peacefully passed away on 3-22-20, at the age of 101 3/4, as an early Spring snowfall could be seen out of her window.
Born to Polish immigrants in Chicago on 6-29-1918, Mary and her sisters, Justine and Ann, were orphaned and spent time in an orphanage. The girls were separated for 30 years since they were adopted by different families.
At the age of 5, Mary, who only spoke Polish, was adopted by Polish speaking Joseph and Agnes Przyborski, and raised in North Chicago, where Joseph was postmaster. Mary attended Holy Rosary school and church, just a block away from home. It is there that she met her lifelong best friend, Evelyn. Eventually, both raised their families on the same block in North Chicago, with Mary's family living in her childhood home.
On 4-16-1939 Mary wed Gus Kozina, the man she always referred to as her honey.
In the late 50's, Mary took a secretarial position at Downey V A in North Chicago to help fund her son's college and Dental school education.
In 1967 she came out of retirement to do accounting and secretarial work at her son's Dental office in North Chicago. As she got older she cut back on her hours, but worked part time until the week before she turned 96.
At her 100th birthday celebration, she recounted how when she had reached the age of 80, she thought that she'd had a long life. As she neared the age of 102 she was asked by a staff member as to what she attributed her long life..... her response was "Evelyn". The two of them spent the last several years in the same assisted living facilities, sharing most of their meals together at a table for two.
Mary was very warm and caring. She recognized birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, holidays, and any special occasion for friends, relatives and colleagues, with greeting cards that she carefully chose for content and meaning. In addition, she'd underline words that she wanted to emphasize, and also filled in any blank areas on the cards with her personal notes in her precise cursive. As her writing became less legible due to arthritis and vision loss, the love behind the hand could still be felt.
One of Mary's interests was sewing. For many years she met regularly with Evelyn and a few other ladies in their personal sewing club.
Like the legendary grandma Moses, Mary took up painting with watercolors late in life. In painting classes she met and made another good friend in Verna Schlegel.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband and honey, Gus, and by an infant granddaughter, Brittany Ann.
She is survived by her children, Dr Gus (Teri) Kozina, and Carol "Sue" Walker; her grandchildren Laura Formicola ( Dan Kobishop ), Rob and Jamie Walker, Erik and Kyle Kozina; great grandchildren Chrisopher, Jordan, Justin, Max and Colten, and by her much loved nephew Kent Kozina ( Leslie ) and grand nephew, Nikolei.
During her last few days, due to a stroke, Mary could not speak very well. One of the last things she voiced, in response to grandson Kyle's voice over the phone when he said " I love you grandma ", she responded with " you'd better ".
A memorial to honor Mary and her amazing life will be held at some time in the future. The Rite of Committal will take place privately at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Arrangements entrusted to, Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
