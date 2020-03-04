|
|
Mary L. Patterson, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kenosha Estates.
She was born on September 11, 1950 to the late Charles Leo and Elizabeth (Kolousek) Kupski in Waukegan. She was educated in the schools of Waukegan.
Mary worked at Cherry Electric as a circuit board technician for over 25 years.
Mary was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Waukegan.
Mary was a talented artist who loved painting, drawing and going to craft fairs. She also enjoyed going out to eat, oldies music and walking her dog N.G. down by the lake.
Mary is survived by her children Cynthia L (Paul Dale) Patterson of Zion and Christopher L. Patterson of IL and her grandchildren Alexus Patterson, Heaven Patterson-Dale, Christopher, Nicholas and Damaris.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer, her brother Charles Kupski and her sisters Elaine Ferrell and Diane Kupski.
A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142. 262-652-8298. Visit Mary's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 4, 2020