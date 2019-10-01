|
|
Mary Lou Giannetto nee Bubb, 84, of Northbrook formerly of Lake Bluff, passed away September 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of Paul Giannetto; loving mother of Denisa (Brian) Incrocci and Paula (Mark) Kolar; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Ashley, Paul, Marielle, Brandon, Alyssa and Allyson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Bubb and her sister, Patricia Henrikson. Mary Lou started as a Rainbow Girl and then continued on with over 50 years with The Eastern Star. She also had many talents. She tutored with District 28, was active with Girl Scouts, volunteered with school and church and worked along side her husband at Plum Grove Drugs. She was the kind of friend that never said no. She will be greatly missed. Mary loved color so please feel free to dress in your favorite color. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm and Saturday October 5 from 9:30 am until time of the service at 10:30 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment will be private at Northshore Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Eastern Star, C/O the Palatine Masonic Temple, 455 W. Dundee Road, Palatine, IL 60074, , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606 or American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe, # 3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019