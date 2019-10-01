Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Giannetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Giannetto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Giannetto Obituary
Mary Lou Giannetto nee Bubb, 84, of Northbrook formerly of Lake Bluff, passed away September 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of Paul Giannetto; loving mother of Denisa (Brian) Incrocci and Paula (Mark) Kolar; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Ashley, Paul, Marielle, Brandon, Alyssa and Allyson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Bubb and her sister, Patricia Henrikson. Mary Lou started as a Rainbow Girl and then continued on with over 50 years with The Eastern Star. She also had many talents. She tutored with District 28, was active with Girl Scouts, volunteered with school and church and worked along side her husband at Plum Grove Drugs. She was the kind of friend that never said no. She will be greatly missed. Mary loved color so please feel free to dress in your favorite color. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm and Saturday October 5 from 9:30 am until time of the service at 10:30 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment will be private at Northshore Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Eastern Star, C/O the Palatine Masonic Temple, 455 W. Dundee Road, Palatine, IL 60074, , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606 or American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe, # 3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now