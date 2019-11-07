Home

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Patrick Catholic Church
Wadsworth, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St Patrick Catholic Church
Wadsworth, IL
MARY LOU SIMMET GOODMAN

MARY LOU SIMMET GOODMAN, 71, was "Born Into Eternal Life" on October 13, 2019, surrounded in prayer by her loving family. A lifelong resident of Waukegan, she loved life and lived it to the fullest. An entertainer extraordinaire, Chicago sports enthusiast, bowler, animal rescuer, and soup kitchen volunteer, barely touches on her many gifts. She retired after 40 years at the Dept. of [email protected](Personnel Support Activity) as Deputy Disbursement Officer for the U.S. Navy. Survived by her Daughters, Lisa (Tom), Amy (John), Granddaughter Amber, and her siblings, Joe (Jean), Dan (Dianne), and Karl (Lynn). She has many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and Uncle Ralph, and many more friends, especially Reuben Ruiz, and Sherry. Proceeded in death by her parents, Ed and Agnes Simmet, and LeRoy Pelland. A Celebration of her Life will be offered on November 9, 2019 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL. Visits @ 10:00 with Catholic Mass @ 11:00 AM in the new church (rear of the property).
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
