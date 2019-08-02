Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gustafson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Gustafson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Gustafson Obituary
Mary Louise (nee Apostle) Gustafson, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 27, 1934 in Waukegan and remained a lifelong resident.

Mary was a long time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Waukegan, past member of the Swedish Glee Club and loved the Northwoods where she had a home in Waupaca, Wisconsin.

She retired from the Ann Kiley Center in Waukegan as Executive Secretary to the Superintendent after many years of service.

Mary is survived by her son, James P. Gustafson of Waukegan; daughter, Cheryl Geissberger of Beach Park; grandchildren, Casey, Nicole and Spencer; many nieces and nephews and long time dear friend to Mary and the family, Eddie Babbini of Waukegan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Gustafson; parents, Peter and Mary Apostle; brother, George Apostle and sister, Dorothy Apostle.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Ann Kiley Center Memorial Fund 1401 W. Dugdale Rd Waukegan, Illinois 60085.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now