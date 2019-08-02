|
Mary Louise (nee Apostle) Gustafson, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 27, 1934 in Waukegan and remained a lifelong resident.
Mary was a long time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Waukegan, past member of the Swedish Glee Club and loved the Northwoods where she had a home in Waupaca, Wisconsin.
She retired from the Ann Kiley Center in Waukegan as Executive Secretary to the Superintendent after many years of service.
Mary is survived by her son, James P. Gustafson of Waukegan; daughter, Cheryl Geissberger of Beach Park; grandchildren, Casey, Nicole and Spencer; many nieces and nephews and long time dear friend to Mary and the family, Eddie Babbini of Waukegan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Gustafson; parents, Peter and Mary Apostle; brother, George Apostle and sister, Dorothy Apostle.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Ann Kiley Center Memorial Fund 1401 W. Dugdale Rd Waukegan, Illinois 60085.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019