Funeral Services for Mary S. "Mayme" Mack, 88, will be private. Mary passed away on August 24, 2020, after a 24 year battle with myelodysplastic syndrome. She was born in Hazelton PA to John and Mary (nee Gazdziak) Smerecky. Mary moved to Chicago at age 12, where later she met and married John R. Mack. They lived in Palatine, where she worked for Jewel-Osco, for nearly 50 years. Upon retirement in 2012, she moved to Zion.
Mary excelled at needlework, growing African violets, and worrying. She was close to her large extended family and the primary caregiver for her mother and mother-in-law.
She is survived by her daughters; Laura (Phil) Maplethorpe and Victoria Mack (Bob Nealon) of Beach Park; granddaughters, Jamie Maplethorpe of Zion and Jodie (Jay) Pierce of Pleasant Prairie; brother, Francis (Lorraine) Smerecky of GA; and by many much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John in 2008; her sister, Anna (the late Tom) Severski; and brother, John (the late Frances) Smerecky. Thank you to the caring staff at Rolling Hills in Zion and at Heartland Hospice for all their TLC. At Mary's request, her funeral will be restricted to immediate family, to protect her extended family from COVID-19. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.
