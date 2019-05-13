Mary Margaret Neketuk went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019. Mary was born at home in Zion, IL on Saturday, April 28, 1928 and was a lifelong resident of Zion, and a active lifetime member of the Christian Catholic Church (now Christ Community Church) of Zion. She attended Zion Parochial School, and graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School class of 1947. Mary headed a team to provide funeral luncheons at the church and also worked each month on the communion preparation. For many years she served on staff at Camp Zion in Ellison Bay, WI and worked with the High School Youth Group at her church. She was very active in the church, singing in the Junior and White Robe Choirs, Sunday School Teacher, Officer in the Guardettes, a member of the Passion Play Cast and an archive volunteer. Mary retired from Abbott Laboratories in 1986 with 39 years of service. After her retirement, she enjoyed world wide travel with Pastor Ottersen and travel with the Zion Park District. She is survived by her cousins in Canada and Michigan plus friends near and far. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Tatyana Neketuk; brother, John A. Neketuk; and infant sister, Rena. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion, IL 60099. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations to Camp Zion Ministries of CCC have been suggested. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2019