Mary Ruth Abbott, passed away, August 12, 2020. In life, she'd say; "A lady never tells her age." A lifelong Lake County resident, Mary was a graduate of Zion Benton High School. She pursued her commitment to physical education and earned a B.S. from University of Illinois and a M.S. from University of Wisconsin. She began her teaching career at Leyden High and Beach Park Elementary Schools respectively, before making her home at Waukegan Township High School. Ms. Abbott retired after 34 years of dedicated service at WTHS in 1993, but continued to substitute for several years following. In addition to teaching P.E., Mary coached gymnastics, cheer, poms, dance, and other athletics. In her spare time, she choreographed musicals for Waukegan Community Players, played on the Heather Ridge golf team, and taught line-dancing. She enjoyed exercising, photography, and camping. Mary was an involved member of the Lake Country Retired Teachers Association and the Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators. She was a founding and dedicated member of St. Paul the Apostle.
Mary danced, twirled, tumbled through life; always in motion. And many of us were lucky to tag along. A social butterfly, a ray of sunshine. She touched us with her grace, loyalty, and generous nature. She was a force to be reckoned with, stubborn and a women to emulate. She was soft, dainty, naïve, flighty, and child-like; someone to be protected and cherished. She dazzled us with her presence and we couldn't help but love her. She was a child and mentor of motion and movement. She had an unwavering belief and commitment to her Catholic faith, which guided her, provided answers, and gave her peace.
Mary, you were a great teacher to us all. You will be missed but will live on in our hearts. Farewell, until we meet again.
She is survived by, Chris and Tom Anderson; Arlene Gesell; Essie Kowaleski; several cousins and many friends. She is reunited with her beloved parents, Clifford and Ethel Abbott; cousin, Elmer Gesell; and 5 foster siblings.
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 5PM-7PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 24, 10AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee.
Interment follows Mass at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 W Buckley Rd, Libertyville.
Services will adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Send flowers to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home or memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.