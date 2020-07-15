Mary Elizabeth Robinson, age 79, of Beach Park, IL, passed away on July 11, 2020 at Vista Medical Center in Waukegan. She was born on June 15, 1941 in Waukegan, IL to the late Tony and Linda Louchanas.



She graduated from Waukegan East HS in 1959 and worked at Abbott Laboratories prior to her retirement in 2003.



Mary was an avid golfer. She played euchre with her girlfriends and her other favorite game was Left Right Center, if she could remember which hand was her "right" one.



Mary was a joy to be around, she truly lit up every room she walked into. Her best accessory was her smile paired effortlessly with a fabulous outfit. There was never a dull moment spent with Mary. Her presence guaranteed laughter, smiles, and love. She will be missed and remembered forever by all her family and friends, her legacy will continue.



She is survived by her three children, Deborah Vavrusa, Michael (Corkey) Unewitz, and Lynn (Scott) Clanton; grandchildren, Amberlyn Vavrusa, Kenton (Lauren Falletti) Vavrusa, Emily Unewitz, Hannah (Michael) Fristom, Mckenzie Clanton, and Kennedy Clanton; great grandchildren, Aria and Caleb Fristom. She was a loving mother and her grand children were her pride and joy. Mary is also survived by her good friends, Sandy Lentine, Babe Anderson, Marcia Aho, and many other dear friends and relatives.



In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Louchanas and her sister, Patricia May.



Arrangements under the direction of Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.





