Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
Mary T. Williams


1947 - 2020
Mary T. Williams Obituary
Mary T. Williams, 72, of Beach Park, IL, formerly of Waukegan, IL, peacefully passed away on January 18, 2020 at Grove at the Lake in Zion, IL. She is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Wroda.

She was born on October 16, 1947 to William and Irene Gesky in Waukegan. For many years Mary worked various jobs at the Great Lakes Naval Base including the filling station and the Navy Exchange. She was a parishioner of St. Dismas Catholic Church. Mary loved animals, socializing with her friends on Facebook, and her Catholic faith.

In addition to her husband Matthew, she is survived by her loving cousins and many dear friends.

Mary is preceded in death by husband, Donald Williams (2012); and her parents.

Visitation begins at 9AM, followed by Mass at 10AM on Saturday, February 1 at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085. For information call Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
