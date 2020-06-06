Maryanne Gilbert, 85, died peacefully on May 27, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born in Waukegan on June 1, 1934 to John and Mary Zabukovec. She graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1951. On May 21, 1955, she married Albert Gilbert, and they had one child, Geralynn. Al and Maryanne were founding members of St. Dismas Catholic Church in Waukegan, and became members of St. Patrick Church when they moved to Wadsworth in 2000.
Maryanne was a 1982 graduate of Credit Union Management School at the University of Wisconsin, and retired as President of North Shore Gas Credit Union in 1996. She was a member of St Mary's KSKJ Lodge #79. She enjoyed golf, reading, her yearly trips to Disney World, and was a life-long Cubs fan. But above all else, she treasured her family.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Al; her daughter, Geri; nieces and nephew: Joan Marsh, Eddie (Gail) Pasiewicz, Jamie Zabukovec (Larry Thompson), Judy Derra, Janice (Richard) Davis, and Julie Zabukovec (Rob McKay); great nieces and nephews: Bill (Jeannie) Marsh, Theresa (John) Brouillard), Michael Pasiewicz (Katie Miller), Tesia Derra (Agim Alijoski), Lindy Pasiewicz, Eric Pasiewicz, Torie Pasiewicz, Alex Pasiewicz, Meredith Davis, and Tanner Davis; great-great nieces and nephews: Nick Jikomes, Amanda Marsh (Ryan Culver), Tyler Marsh, Brianna Marsh, Emma Brouillard, Jake Brouillard, Adelina Alijoski, Bekim Alijoski, Lule Alijoski, Johanna Alijoski, Malina Alijoski, Alice Culver, William Burns, and Michael Pasiewicz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and in-laws: John and Mary Zabukovec, Joseph and Anna Gilbert, Mildred and Jay Terchek, Alice and Edward "Buck" Pasiewicz, John and Jennie Zabukovec, and Rev Joseph Gilbert; and nephew-in-law, William Marsh.
We would like to thank the staff of Libertyville Manor for the loving care they gave her for the last six months, as well as the nurses of 3 West and Tower 4 at Advocate Condell Medical Center who sat with her and held her hand when we couldn't.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Maryanne was a 1982 graduate of Credit Union Management School at the University of Wisconsin, and retired as President of North Shore Gas Credit Union in 1996. She was a member of St Mary's KSKJ Lodge #79. She enjoyed golf, reading, her yearly trips to Disney World, and was a life-long Cubs fan. But above all else, she treasured her family.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Al; her daughter, Geri; nieces and nephew: Joan Marsh, Eddie (Gail) Pasiewicz, Jamie Zabukovec (Larry Thompson), Judy Derra, Janice (Richard) Davis, and Julie Zabukovec (Rob McKay); great nieces and nephews: Bill (Jeannie) Marsh, Theresa (John) Brouillard), Michael Pasiewicz (Katie Miller), Tesia Derra (Agim Alijoski), Lindy Pasiewicz, Eric Pasiewicz, Torie Pasiewicz, Alex Pasiewicz, Meredith Davis, and Tanner Davis; great-great nieces and nephews: Nick Jikomes, Amanda Marsh (Ryan Culver), Tyler Marsh, Brianna Marsh, Emma Brouillard, Jake Brouillard, Adelina Alijoski, Bekim Alijoski, Lule Alijoski, Johanna Alijoski, Malina Alijoski, Alice Culver, William Burns, and Michael Pasiewicz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and in-laws: John and Mary Zabukovec, Joseph and Anna Gilbert, Mildred and Jay Terchek, Alice and Edward "Buck" Pasiewicz, John and Jennie Zabukovec, and Rev Joseph Gilbert; and nephew-in-law, William Marsh.
We would like to thank the staff of Libertyville Manor for the loving care they gave her for the last six months, as well as the nurses of 3 West and Tower 4 at Advocate Condell Medical Center who sat with her and held her hand when we couldn't.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.