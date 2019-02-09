Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sambrano Funeral & Cremation
4606 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 571-7719
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
MN Masonic Heritage Center
11411 Masonic Home Drive
Bloomington, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Cullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew Cullen Obituary
Matthew Cullen, 47, of Antioch, passed away Jan. 6, 2019. A Memorial service will take place at the MN Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington, Mn 55437; gather at the Dan Patch Hall from 11am-3pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019, with lunch service from 12:00 noon. Following lunch, we will share our Matthew stories. Arrangements entrusted to SAMBRANO FUNERAL & CREMATION, Gurnee. See full obituary, and please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries