Matthew Cullen, 47, of Antioch, passed away Jan. 6, 2019. A Memorial service will take place at the MN Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington, Mn 55437; gather at the Dan Patch Hall from 11am-3pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019, with lunch service from 12:00 noon. Following lunch, we will share our Matthew stories. Arrangements entrusted to SAMBRANO FUNERAL & CREMATION, Gurnee. See full obituary, and please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 9, 2019