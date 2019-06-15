Matthew Gosch Kuhn died June 11, 2019. Matt was born February 28, 1984 in Milwaukee, WI and was a lifelong resident of Waukegan. He attended St. Anastasia Grade School and Waukegan High School. Following High School, Matt attended ITT for a 2-year program in Computer Science. He was such a smart guy, a charmer with a most generous heart, and had the best grin ever. He always rallied for the underdog and never hesitated to strike up a conversation with any person he met. Matt was a protective big brother, loved picking out individual treasured gifts for those whom he loved, and was known to leave sweet voicemails just to say he loved us. Matt will be deeply missed by his parents, Michael and Susan Kuhn, his sisters, Emily and Kait, his brother-in-law, Joe, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His grandparents, Francis and Marion Kuhn and Walter and Anne Gosch, and his Godfather and uncle, Wally Kuhn, preceded him in death. Services will be in Waukegan at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4PM-8PM. Funeral Mass will be at St. Anastasia Church, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Matt's memory can be made to the . Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary