Maureen Ann Wehrs, 76 years old of McHenry, IL passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the loving daughter of the late Raymond Sr. and Florence (Halloran) Wehrs.
She is survived by her siblings, Audrye (the late William) Woller, Rev. John "Jack" (Shirley) Wehrs, and Karen (John) O'Brien. Along with her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her brothers, William (ex-wife Phyllis) Wehrs in 2019 and Raymond Jr. (Patricia) Wehrs in 2016.
Maureen was a super aunt to 13 nieces and nephews. She valued hard work, Tab (and Diet Rite), and a good joke. She loved red cars, and Lord help you if you got dust on her Grand Prix or Cadillacs. In 1955, Maureen's family moved to Lake Villa where her parents owned and operated the Wehrs Restaurant, Tavern, and General Store. Growing up, Maureen was very athletic and attended Holy Child High School. She was also a novice in the Holy Child Order for a year, then attended Alverno College where she took a great interest in art before she came home to help her parents with the family business. Maureen worked for her entire career at the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier until she retired in 1993 after surviving a brain aneurism. She was a devoted parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Baptist Church. Maureen was proud to be a member of the Catholic Community. She simply adored her parents – and together, they enjoyed many happy years in McHenry, IL.
Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Maureen at www.strangfh.com.
