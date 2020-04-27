|
Maurine E. Coleman, 85, of Gurnee passed away on April 21, 2020. Maurine was born on October 22, 1934 in Carbondale IL the daughter of Leonard and Allene Elwell. Maurine is survived by her children, Thomas (Kathy) Moore of Macomb, Maurine, Ronald, and Richard Moore all of Grayslake, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Margaret Simpson of DeLand FL and sister in-law Ethel Elwell of Tyrone Ga. Maurine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Coleman, brother James Elwell, sisters Helen Walther, and Allene Elwell, and eldest son John (Fox) Moore. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020