|
|
Mavis Dawn Henkel, 92, of Gurnee, passed away April 1, 2020, at Libertyville Manor. She was born on August 9, 1927, in Wausau, WI to the late Fred and Persis (Griswold) Hetzel. Mavis is survived by her loving family, son, Wayne (Kathleen) Henkel; daughter, Nancy (Anthony) Molinaro; sister-in-law, Shirley Hetzel; grandchildren, Katelyn (Darrin) McNeill, Tyler Henkel, David (Amber Ford) Pierce, Daniel Pierce, and Douglas (Nicole) Pierce; one great-grandson, Oliver Pierce; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Henkel, Jr., whom she married on September 21, 1945, in Birnamwood, WI. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private family burial will take place with Rev. Dr. Ben Squires officiating from Bethel Lutheran Church in Gurnee. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 2, 2020