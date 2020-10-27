Max L. Johnson, 76 of Maryville, Tennessee went home to be with our Lord on October 25, 2020. Max was born in Baldwyn, Mississippi but spent much of his working life as a car dealer in Beach Park, Illinois until retiring to Tennessee. He was a proud U.S. military veteran, father, brother, son, and friend to everyone. Max is survived by his wife, Betty of 57 years and two children: Rodney Johnson, and Christi (and Chris) Kawa; grandchildren, Tiffanie (and Nate) King, Rodney II (and Elaina) Johnson, Savannah, Max, Jack, Samuel, Luke, and Ben Kawa; great-grandchildren, Able, Addie, and Emmaline Blu; sister, Nita, and brothers: Elton, Andy, and Gerald plus many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Travis and Jewell Johnson and brothers Elmer, Billy, and Jack. Max attended River Oaks Community Church in Maryville where his son-in-law is the Senior Pastor. He was known for being jovial and generous and never meeting a stranger. A celebration of Max's life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Kesler Funeral Home at 116 S 3rd St, Baldwyn, MS 38824 followed by a graveside service at the Kirkville Cemetery.





