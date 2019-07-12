McClain "Mac" Graham, 78, of North Chicago, IL, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born on January 2, 1941, in Russellville, AL. to the late Emma and Vancy Graham, Sr., Mac has been a resident of Lake County, IL since relocating from Alabama as a teenager.



Mac accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. He was a long-time member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Waukegan, IL. Mac was employed at Johnson Motors, Waukegan, IL for over 12 years and then worked at Plantation Bakery in North Chicago, IL until his retirement.



Mac enjoyed road trips with his family to various places like Florida, Ohio, and especially Alabama where he visited his parents and other family members. Mac loved to tell jokes and kept those around him laughing. He will always be remembered for his genuine love and devotion for his family and his happy, kind spirit.



Mac leaves to cherish his memories his children: Brian (Yvette) Graham, Dionne (Stacey) Freeman, Harriet Graham, and Maxine Graham; his brothers: Samuel (Henrietta) Graham, Curtis (Delores) Graham; his sisters: Ms. Emma Johnson, Daisy (Johnny) Strickland, Aletha (Robert) Phillips, Nancy (Frank) McFarland, Mary Ella (Charles) Smith, Acenter (Jeffrey) Tiggs and Ms. Dora Benford; grandchildren, Brandon McClain Graham, Kayla Nichole Freeman, Kelsey Nichole Freeman, and Asia Janae Ford. He also leaves a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Vancy Graham, Jr., and Charles Graham Sr.



A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 800 S. Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Walstone Francis, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 12 to July 13, 2019