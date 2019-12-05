Home

Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Melanie Myers
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Melanie Myers


1976 - 2019
Melanie Myers Obituary
Melanie Lynn Myers (nee DeRossi), age 43, of Kenosha, WI peacefully passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born January 28, 1976 in Waukegan, IL and has lived in southeast Wisconsin for the past 20 years. Melanie was a 1994 graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee.

Melanie is preceded in death by her soul mate and husband of 24 years, Mart Myers, (2018). She is survived by her daughter, Krystal (Brandon) Knutson, 24, of Deerfield, WI; her son, Mart Myers II, 23, of Kenosha, WI; granddaughter, Amorett Rose Knutson, age 1; her sister/best friend, Chrissy (Chris) Maklary of Kenosha; and her parents, Linda and Michael DeRossi of Lindenhurst, IL. Melanie will also be missed by her loving in-laws the Myers family, nieces, nephews, and many local and out-of-state friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 7th, from 2:00pm-7:00pm at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Visit www.gurneesalatafh.com for full length obituary.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
