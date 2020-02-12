|
|
Melissa Q. Stangel 28, of Antioch passed during the early morning hours of February 4, 2020. The illness and addiction that had taken Melissa Stangel's sparkle took her life. She will always be remembered for the beautiful, funny, smart and loving light that she was. Her incredible green eyes and smile would brighten up a room. Although the demons took over the woman she wanted to be. She was very compassionate and always willing to help others. She is now free and at peace. We will forever feel her in our heart and always cherish the good memories of her life and somehow find the courage, strength and power to breathe until we meet her again. We Love you Melissa! Melissa is survived by her loving son Noah Weddell; beloved Mother Suzann Presley; beloved Father Dennis (Julie) Stangel, fond grandmother; Nadine Presley along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to her son's education Noah Weddell's education fund.
A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Friday February 14, 2020 at St, Bedes Catholic Church 26455 N, Wilson Rd, Ingleside, IL 60041.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020