Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
New Testament Church of God
1001 10th Street
North Chicago, IL
Melvin D. Smith Jr.

Melvin D. Smith, Jr., age 70, of North Chicago, Illinois went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Melvin served his country with the U. S. Navy.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Joy R. Smith, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the New Testament Church of God, 1001 10th Street, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Alton Bailey, Officiating. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553. Please sign guestbook at www.Bradshaw-Range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
