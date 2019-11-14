|
Melvin Ehlers, 93, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He was born to the late William and Inez Ehlers in Zion, IL. He joined the United States Marines, 3rd Marine Division, in 1944 and served in the Pacific during WWII. After the war, he was employed at Johns' Manville, where he met his future wife, Eleanor. They were married in 1948. He held various jobs-Hoover Well, Zee Bee Lanes-until he decided to become his own boss and start up the Zion Aluminum Company. He became one of the original "tin men", working out of the back of his car. Even after he "retired", he still supervised the workmanship at Zion Aluminum. Melvin loved to fish the Great Lakes; however, when the lilacs bloomed, you could find him on the Wolf River, fishing for bass. He was an avid bowler and bowled for a team that couldn't be beat. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking. When his sons were younger, he volunteered for Boy Scout Troop 63 and took many trips with the scouts. He loved to entertain his friends with his hospitality and funny stories. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 0865, Zion Benton Moose 667 and the "two fingers" of Crown Club. He is survived by his children, Gene Ehlers, Greg (Cheryl) Ehlers and Jeff (Melissa) Ehlers; Grandchildren Jenny Ehlers, Jeff Ehlers and Kim Ehlers and Great-grandchildren, Matthew, Shea and Leo. He is also survived by his siblings, Marceil (John )Walsh of Seattle, WA, and Tony (Carmen) Ehlers of Zion. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor aka "Choo-Choo", his brothers and sisters, and granddaughter, Melissa. A special thank you to the team at Life Choice Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and support during this time. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 16th from 10 AM- 12 PM; at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Honor Flight Chicago (honorflightchicago.org) or Life Choice Hospice and Palliative Care in Wheeling, IL. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 14, 2019