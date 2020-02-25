|
|
Merle Jean Jakaitis, 84 of Grayslake, formerly of North Chicago, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 9-11AM at St. Mary's of the Annunciation Church in Mundelein, IL. A funeral mass will be held immediately following at the same location.
Merle Jean was born on August 12, 1935 in Waukegan, IL. She retired from Waukegan Savings and Loan as Branch Manager of the 10th Street Branch. After retiring, she volunteered for many years at the day care nursery at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She belonged to bowling leagues at Stanczak's, Sunset Bowl and Grand Bowl. She enjoyed various hobbies including boating, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed trips by bus with friends and family. She was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, St. Mary's Senior Club and St. Patrick's Shamrock Club.
Merle Jean is survived by her children Lawrence (Lona) Jakaitis of Shorewood, IL., Sharon Martinez of Pleasant Prairie, WI., Beverly (Michael) Wolter of Wisconsin Dells, WI; grandchildren, George W. (Natalie Galindo) Martinez, Madelyn (David) Schoell, Eric Jakaitis, Dylan (Sarah) Wolter, and Michelle Jakaitis; great grandchildren, Noah Martinez, Charlotte Martinez, Everett Wolter and Cecilia Wolter; brother Robert Rasmussen of Wadsworth, IL.; sisters-in-law Marie Clark of Vernon Hills, IL and Patricia Solie of Waukegan, IL; brother-in-law Lloyd "Pete" Holcombe, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents Merrill and Frances (nee Cole) Rasmussen; siblings Thomas Rasmussen and Eunice (nee Rasmussen) Holcombe; and sister-in-law Sandy Rasmussen.
Memorial donations may be made to the , The , or the . For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020