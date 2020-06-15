Merritt L. Tippet
1936 - 2020
Merritt L Tippet, 84, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, surrounded by loving family in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born December 26, 1936, in Waukegan IL where he was a longtime resident and owner of the family business Tippet Inc.



Merritt attended Waukegan High School and Castle Heights Military Academy in TN then soon joined the Army serving in Germany. While in Waukegan, he was a member of Glen Flora Country Club where he served as President on the Board of Directors. Retiring to Bonita Springs in 2003, he was a member of Vasari Country Club, Bonita Springs-Estero Elks Lodge 2753, and the American Legion. Merritt will be remembered as having a passion for the Northwoods, an avid golfer, fisherman, outstanding cook and friend.



Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sandra (Ogrin) Tippet; 8 children Cynthia (Steve)

Thomkinson, Vicki (Tab) Baker,Scott Tippet, Michael Labus, James Labus, Juliann Raasch, Joan (Tom) Crane and Jill (Chuck) Crane; 22 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollin and Agnes (McVennon) Tippet, his bothers Rollin, Jr., T. William and sister Patricia Larson.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services and celebration of life gatherings will be determined at a later date.


Published in News Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
He was a great sportsman and a friend
Darrel Bader
Friend
June 14, 2020
Goodbye Old Blue,
Tom Stepanich
Tom Stepanich
Friend
June 7, 2020
Great times golfing, fishing, gambling, drinking and hanging with Tipp. Stan Salata
Stan Salata
Friend
