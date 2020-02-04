Home

Merton Lee Davis


1943 - 2020
Merton Lee Davis Obituary
Merton Lee Davis, 76, of Waukegan, Illinois, passed away January 27, 2020 in Waukegan. Merton was born October 21, 1943 in Waukegan to Marjorie and Merton Davis. He married Judith Ann on September 30, 1982 in Waukegan. Merton believed in helping animals and people, and therefore, was an avid supporter of the ASPCA, Anti-Cruelty Society, Guiding Eyes Therapy Dogs, and the American Cancer Society. He is survived by his daughters, Devon Claeys of South Dakota, Kim Fry of Plant City, Florida, Misty Lindstrand of Union Grove, Wisconsin, Tina Fritz of Clearwater, Florida, and Nickie Fritz of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois; grand-daughters, Nina, Victoria, Paul, Tony, Rebecca, Eliana; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister, judy Paskauskas of Carbondale, Illinois. Merton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Ann; his parents, Marjorie and Merton Davis; and his grandson, T.C. Chagoya. Services were private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
