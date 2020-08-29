1/2
Michael A. Fry
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Alfred Fry, age 68, of North Chicago, IL passed away on August 23, 2020 at the Glenbrook Hospital, Glenview, IL.

Michael was born in Norfolk, VA on November 17, 1951. Michael is survived by a daughter, Yolitha Howard and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Interment will be at the North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please sign guestbook at www.Bradshaw-Range.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved