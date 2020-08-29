Michael Alfred Fry, age 68, of North Chicago, IL passed away on August 23, 2020 at the Glenbrook Hospital, Glenview, IL.
Michael was born in Norfolk, VA on November 17, 1951. Michael is survived by a daughter, Yolitha Howard and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Interment will be at the North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M.