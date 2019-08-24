|
|
Michael Brown, 79 years old of Fox Lake, IL passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital, McHenry, IL. He was born December 20, 1939 in Berwyn, IL, the son of the late Kenneth and Eleanor (Amundson) Brown, living in Wauconda, IL for many years before settling in Fox Lake, IL. Michael proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. Before his retirement, Michael had worked as a Mechanical Engineer for many years and later owned and operated Mike's Garage in Volo, IL. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes, St. Bede Parish, Ingleside, IL. He enjoyed bluegrass and Irish music, working on cars and remodeling homes. Michael married Florence V. McCarthy and she preceded him in death on May 19, 2011.
He is survived by his son, Brian Brown of Lake Villa, IL; two step-children, Kathy Abramski of Libertyville, IL and Steve Abramski of Long Grove; five grandchildren, Brian Brown, Cameron Brown, Brandon Brown, Sheri Stephenson and Michael Stephenson; two great-grandchildren, Jaylin and Alexander; his four siblings, Stephan Brown of Caldwell, ID, Kenneth (Beverley) Brown of LaGrange, IL, Caretta (Burton) Vanderbilt of Bellingham, WA, and Elizabeth (Gregory) Watson of Arlington Heights, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Michael was preceded in death by his son, David Brown in 2001 and his brother, Nicholas Brown.
Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Bede Church 36455 N. Wilson Rd. Ingleside, IL 60041. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery, Wauconda, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guest book for Michael at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 24, 2019