Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Damko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Damko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Damko Obituary
Michael Damko, 72, beloved son of the late Andrew and Anne Damko, dear brother to Karen Sager, devoted husband and best friend of the late Terry Morrison, loving and dedicated father of Eric, Adam and Kristen Damko, proud grandfather of Michayla, Alexandra and Collette, and good friend to many. Michael received his undergraduate from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and his Doctor of Dental Studies from Northwestern. After receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Michael moved to Winthrop Harbor in 1977, and while building a successful dental practice became a fixture in the community, serving in the Winthrop Harbor Lions Club over thirty years, twice as President, while also serving on the Winthrop Harbor School District Board of Education. Michael took great pride in helping his community and took great pleasure in creating happy memories with his family and friends. He is survived by his children and grandchildren and will be missed by all. A visitaiton will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -