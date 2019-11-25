|
|
Michael Damko, 72, beloved son of the late Andrew and Anne Damko, dear brother to Karen Sager, devoted husband and best friend of the late Terry Morrison, loving and dedicated father of Eric, Adam and Kristen Damko, proud grandfather of Michayla, Alexandra and Collette, and good friend to many. Michael received his undergraduate from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and his Doctor of Dental Studies from Northwestern. After receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Michael moved to Winthrop Harbor in 1977, and while building a successful dental practice became a fixture in the community, serving in the Winthrop Harbor Lions Club over thirty years, twice as President, while also serving on the Winthrop Harbor School District Board of Education. Michael took great pride in helping his community and took great pleasure in creating happy memories with his family and friends. He is survived by his children and grandchildren and will be missed by all. A visitaiton will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 25, 2019