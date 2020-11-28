1/1
Michael Dennis Templeton Sr.
1944 - 2020
Michael Dennis Templeton Sr., 76, of Beach Park, Illinois died tragically in an accident on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Born on March 22, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, Mike spent his early years in Chicago and his formative years in Rhinelander, Wisconsin going to school and working on the family resort – TECO Lodge. After graduation, at the age of 17, he joined the Navy, where he trained to be an Electrician's Mate at Great Lakes Naval Station. He served on the USS Parrot Minesweeper (dispatched to Cuba during the Cuban missile Crisis) and the USS Holland. After his service, he worked as a union electrician journeyman wireman with IBEW local #150 for 45 years. He was also a naval instructor and owned his own electrical business before retiring in 2005. His two brothers, Dave and Tom, also followed him into the trade (IBEW Local #150) making "shop talk" the norm of every family get together. Mike met his wife Sharon (née Wiser) through his sister Sandy. They were married for 55 years and raised two children - Michael Jr. and Michelle Hendee. Mike was a fun loving soul, who enjoyed walking, reading, playing guitar, writing music and poetry, and sharing his love of music with others with guitar lessons. Mike had a strong sense of faith, which was important to him, and was a fiercely proud veteran. His infectious laugh, generous heart, and jokes were the best. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marie Templeton (Steindorfer), and is survived by his loving wife Sharon (née Wiser), children Michael and Michelle (Hendee), daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law Dave (IBEW Local #150), and siblings Dave, Tom, Sandy and Jean. He was the loving "Papa" to four grandchildren - Ashley, Trevor, Matthew, Grace, and great granddaughter Chloe. Because the current pandemic has limited our ability to gather and celebrate Mike, a celebration of life will be planned for the spring. If you would like to join us in the spring, please email - templetonmemorial@gmail.com. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Nov. 28, 2020.
