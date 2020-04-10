|
Michael Douglas Grom, 45, of Waukegan passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 15, 1974 in Waukegan and was a lifelong resident.
Michael was an avid Cubs and Eagles fan and worked at Jesters in Waukegan.
He is survived by his father, Thomas (Linda) Grom of Waukegan; brothers, Tim Grom of Waukegan, Joshua (Danielle) Bentivegna of Lindenhurst; sister, Christina Grom of Zion; grandparents, Andy and Mary, Nicole and Jack; nephews, Manny, Owen, Jackson; nieces, Alora, Leiana, Isabella; many aunts, uncles, cousins from the Grom, Monroe and Bentivegna families and many dear friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Grom; paternal grandparents, Frank and Germaine Grom; Maternal grandmother, Emily Monroe; godparents, Frank Grom, Bonnie Montori and best friend, Chris Dizzonne.
Services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020