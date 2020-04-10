Home

Michael Douglas Grom


1974 - 2020
Michael Douglas Grom Obituary
Michael Douglas Grom, 45, of Waukegan passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 15, 1974 in Waukegan and was a lifelong resident.

Michael was an avid Cubs and Eagles fan and worked at Jesters in Waukegan.

He is survived by his father, Thomas (Linda) Grom of Waukegan; brothers, Tim Grom of Waukegan, Joshua (Danielle) Bentivegna of Lindenhurst; sister, Christina Grom of Zion; grandparents, Andy and Mary, Nicole and Jack; nephews, Manny, Owen, Jackson; nieces, Alora, Leiana, Isabella; many aunts, uncles, cousins from the Grom, Monroe and Bentivegna families and many dear friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Grom; paternal grandparents, Frank and Germaine Grom; Maternal grandmother, Emily Monroe; godparents, Frank Grom, Bonnie Montori and best friend, Chris Dizzonne.

Services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
