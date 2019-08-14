Home

Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Sand Trap
13037 Holmes Rd
Kansas City, IL
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Cemetery
1920 Buckley Road
Libertyville, IL
Michael E. Tekampe


1947 - 2019
Michael E. Tekampe Obituary
Michael E. Tekampe, 72, passed away July 20, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. A celebration of Life will be held from 2-5:00 pm Saturday, August 3rd at The Sand Trap, 13037 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO.

There will be a visitation on Friday, August 16th from 5pm to 7:30pm at Peterson Patch Funeral Home at 408 N Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. There will be a graveside service with military honors at Ascension Cemetery Saturday, August 17th at 11am at 1920 Buckley Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. You may meet at 10:45am at the "office" location to walk to the ceremony. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or Kansas City Hospice.

Michael was born January 14, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Leo J. and Evelyn C. Tekampe. Michael was a career United States Marine Corps veteran who served three tours during the Vietnam War. Michael loved his friends and family dearly. Michael lived his life by the motto "Practice Random Kindness And Senseless Acts Of Beauty". He will be missed by all who knew him. Michael is survived by his daughters, Lindsay Dennis and husband Eric, and Kristina Shelley; grandchildren, Luke Michael Dennis, Kyle Robert Dennis, Joseph Byron Shelley II and Matthew Michael Shelley; brothers, John L. Tekampe and James Tekampe; sisters, Mary Cash, Margaret Dausman and Elizabeth Syvertsen; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennifer Kye Tekampe; brothers, Ralph and Robert Tekampe and a sister, Jeanne Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com

or at www.waukeganfunerals.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
