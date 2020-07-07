Michael H. Hussey, Jr, age 89, of Waukegan, Illinois and Sarasota, Florida, died quietly and peacefully on July 1, 2020. Michael graduated from St. George High School in Evanston and later earned a degree from Lake Forest College. He served In the US Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Wren. He rose to the position of Superintendent at Johnson Motors in Waukegan. After many dedicated years of service, he retired in 1996. After retiring, Mike and his wife, Lois, moved to Sarasota and enjoyed southern living. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, playing cards, his many pets, being socially active and was an avid Packers fan. He was a member of the Waukegan Yacht Club and Jaycees. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Kline), his son, Michael, sisters, Patricia Weeks and Margaret Rinaldi, his father, Michael Sr, and mother Helen. He is survived by his sister, Lee Witt of Santa Fe, New Mexico and his close friend, Marian Tewes. Arrangements are being handled by Peterson and Patch Funeral Home in Waukegan, IL. Interment will be private. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
