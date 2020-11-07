1/
Michael Sanzone
1938 - 2020
Michael J. Sanzone, 82, of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughters. Michael was born on January 11, 1938, in Waukegan, IL, attending school there and graduating from Waukegan High School. In 1962, he married Judith Ann Beake at St. Joseph's Church in Waukegan, IL. They were blessed with 44 years of marriage before her passing in 2006.

Michael was a maintenance machinist at VR/Wesson in Waukegan for 28 years, and then at Microseal/Bell & Howell in Zion until his retirement in 2001. He most recently was a parishioner at St. Peter's Parish/Our Lady of the Lakes in Antioch, IL. He was an expert handyman, able to fix anything, a gifted source of unlimited knowledge and advice on any topic, and an excellent cook who loved preparing meals for his whole family.

Michael leaves the joys of his and Judie's life: Three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Lou (Dan) Thacker, Carol Ann (Bill) Richter Jr, and Jeaneen Marie (Chris) Jones. He also leaves six very special grandsons, Will and Michael Richter, Kenny (Sierra) and Dean (Star) Jones, and Bryan and Kevin Thacker, as well as one great-grandson Lovell Jones. He is also survived by sisters- and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom were all special to him and Judie.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Parish and interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL have taken place privately due to COVID-19 concerns. The family would appreciate good thoughts and memories shared on the online guestbook at www.gurneesalatafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home.


Published in News Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
