Michael Thomas Knowles, age 68, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Born December 8, 1950 in Evanston, IL to Donald and Lillian Knowles. On September 12, 1985 he married his wife Patty, they were married for 34 yrs.
Mike was a Vietnam Veteran in the army. He was enlisted for 2 yrs. He was the Newport Assistant Fire Fighter Engineer for many yrs. Mike worked for Campanella as a truck driver for about 20 yrs. As well as with Scott Ward as a mechanic. Lastly, he worked endlessly out of his garage wrenching on all of his friends and families cars. Mike retired form Campanella in 2016. He continued to work on everyone's cars.
Mike enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with his many friends. He cheered on the Green Bay Packers, liked to fish, and take trips. He took daily walks around his neighborhood. Mike loved having fun with his family and friends, always a jokester.
Mike is survived by his wife Patty, brother Jeff(Kathy), Sisters Mary(Dave), Ellen(Charlie), and many nieces and nephews. Preceding his death are his brother Donny, sisters Joanne and Lois, and beloved dog Jack.
Mike was loved by many and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW, 1112 Sheridan Rd. Winthrop Harbor, IL on September 28, 2019 from 1-5pm.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019