Micheal Quintana
1989 - 2020
Micheal Marshall Quintana, 30, of Zion, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, IL.

Born on November 3, 1989, in Waukegan, IL, he was the son of Donna (Dennison) and Efrain Quintana, Sr.

Micheal worked as a salesclerk at a gas station. He was a very hardworking individual and he loved to make money. His dream was to someday own his own gas station. He enjoyed fishing and rollerblading. He loved music. As a child he loved to ice skate and roller skate.

He is survived by his parents, Donna and Efrain Quintana, Sr. of Zion; his brother, Efrain (Kimberly) Quintana, Jr. of Antioch; two nephews, Devin Micheal and Charles Preston Quintana; niece, Leila Brynn Quintana; and his aunt and uncle, Debbie and Rich Lori. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

Micheal was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marshall and Rosemary Dennison.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Published in News Sun on May 27, 2020.
