|
|
Michelle Renee Cunningham, 50 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born November 20, 1968 to Robert (late) and Linda (nee Rhea) Dawson. Michelle married her high school sweetheart, Frank on June 15, 1991. She and Frank loved watching movies together but their favorite thing of all was going to the dog park with their dog, Lucky. Michelle enjoyed reading and rescuing animals.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Cunningham of Lake Villa, IL; mother, Linda (nee Rhea) Dawson of Lake Villa, IL; brother, Edward Dawson of Lake Villa, IL; aunt, Meredith Kinnel of Park Ridge, IL; cousins, Kathy (Robert Kral) Peters of Park Ridge, IL and Russell Kimmel of Chicago, IL; and her furry companion, Lucky.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dawson and uncle, Russell Kinnel.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 MAIN ST. ANTIOCH, IL 60002. Because of Michelle's undying love for animals and rescuing them, in lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to SAVE A PET INC, 31664 N Fairfield Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030, BULLDOG RESCUE NETWORK, Greg Shives, Treasurer, BCA Rescue Network, Inc., PO Box 60524, Chicago IL 60660, or an animal shelter of your choice. Please sign the online guestbook for Michelle at www.strangfh.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019