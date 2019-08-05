|
Michelle Y. "Ouch" Campbell was born on August 1, 1960. Michelle was called home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories eight brothers and six sisters a host of nieces , nephews, cousins other relatives and dear friends.
The Home Going Celebration will be at the Word of Life Ministries, 10215 W. Beach Road , Beach Park , IL on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Apostle Ernest Taylor Officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private.
Please sign guest book @https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.bradshaw-range.com&data=02%7C01%7Csuburban.obit%40tribpub.com%7C84ad3e45c56b4261480008d718287e28%7Cf7da0482aed242fa80233b240fb6598d%7C0%7C1%7C637004434507792847&sdata=BLiIDbxW7K%2FNDgMMcAVViONLHhAqTHT9ikH%2FbNl24sw%3D&reserved=0 847-662-3553.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 5, 2019