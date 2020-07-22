1/1
Miguel Angel Morales
1953 - 2020
Miguel Angel Morales, 66, of Waukegan, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Miguel was born on September 15, 1953 in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. He retired from Abbott Laboratories in April 2019 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, cooking and going to "school". He will be remembered for his Arroz con gandules which was requested by many family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Miriam Morales, two sons Eladio (Lisa) Morales and David Morales. One brother Victor (Concha) Morales, nieces and nephews, and many family members. Miguel was preceded in death by his brothers Jose Luis (Alicia) Morales, Ismael (Milagros) Morales and parents Jose Luis (Pepe) and Julia Morales.

Services will be held at Marsh Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 with memorial from 4-8pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 and funeral at 10 am on Friday, July 24, 2020. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Also, due to Covid-19 there will be no repass.

For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.


Published in News Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
