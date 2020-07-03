1/2
Mihail E. Roditis
1932 - 2020
Mihail E. Roditis, 87, of Waukegan, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in Waukegan, IL. He was born August 2, 1932 in Tavronitis, Crete, Greece. Mihail immigrated to the United States in 1970 with his wife Evangelia and two children, Elaine and Emanuel in search of better opportunities.

He retired from Johnson Motors in the late 1980's, and enjoyed cooking and spending time at his native island of Crete. Mihail had great pride in his family and culture and lead a very honorable life. He always looked forward to his annual trip back home to visit his family for the holidays, and spend time with his beloved grandchildren and extended family.

He is survived by two children, Elaine (George) Kallianis and Emanuel Roditis; two grandchildren, Patricia (Charles Lesser) and James Kallianis; sister-in law, Olga Rodis, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evangelia; parents Emanuel and Eleni; and brothers, George and Sophocles.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville, IL. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at:

www.burnettdane.com.


Published in News Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
