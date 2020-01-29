|
|
Mildred "Millie" Marie Juncer was called home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. Millie was born on May 2, 1923 in Fond du Lac, WI. The family relocated to Waukegan, IL where she grew up, attending Washington School, West School and graduating from Waukegan Township High School in January of 1941. She met and married her husband of 39 years, Adolph Juncer in Waukegan in May of 1945. After several moves between Illinois and Wisconsin, they finally settled on N. Jackson Street in Waukegan, where they raised six children. They were members of St. Anastasia Catholic Church for forty years. Millie leaves behind children, David Juncer, Dennis (Ann) Juncer, Nadine (John) Kawa, Walter (Catherine) Juncer, Christine (Rick) Christoffel, and daughter-in-law, Donna Juncer; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ott, Jessica (Ryan) Mayotte, Katherine Maidment, Jeanne (Doug) Myrum, Margaret Pyburn, Susan Juncer, Benjamin (Amanda) Juncer, Lauren (Joseph) Kazik, Brandon Cutshall, Cassandra (Alex) Black; fifteen great grandchildren with one due in May, whom she adored. Millie is also survived by beloved sisters-in-law, Florence Juncer and Rita Montella. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Juncer; youngest son, Joseph; parents, Vendil and Margaret Kravontka; brother, Fred Kravontka; son-in-law, Dennis Conti; and grandson, Scott Ott. Millie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her title of Duchess was known and respected throughout the family. Her creative talent with all types of crafts was amazing. She had the ability to make each person in her life feel special. Her family, friends and many nieces and nephews will all miss her more than words can say. Millie was a member of Our Lady of Humility Catholic Church the last years of her life. She resided at Mercy Homes and Heritage Woods in Gurnee, and finally Claridge Healthcare in Lake Bluff where she had many good friends and continued to touch the hearts of all who met her. Our family thanks the staff of these facilities for all the kindness and care they gave to our loved one. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Rd., Beach Park, IL. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Juncer Family requests donations be made to Matthias Academy at www.matthiasacademy.org or the Juvenile Diabetes research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 29, 2020