Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Mona Bennett


Mona Bennett Obituary
Mona Bennett, 90, of Zion, IL, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Wheaton, IL. Mona was born September 13, 1928 in Bay City, MI . She eventually moved to Zion, IL after meeting and marrying her beloved husband, Alvin "Butch" Bennett in July of 1966. Later, she became a business co-owner with Butch of Bennett Excavating & Top Soil. She is survived by her son, Ken (Deb Enders) Hansen, her daughter, Faye Carlson; her grandchildren, Tracie (Ben Guerecki) Zdzienicki, Troy (Amber) Hansen, David (Jennifer) Carlson; 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Mona is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Butch" Bennett; and her granddaughter, Ashley Hansen. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Newport Township Fire Protection District. There will be a Visitation at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A eulogy will be read at 3:00 p.m. Please sign the guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
