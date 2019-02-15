|
|
Mona Bennett, 90, of Zion, IL, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Wheaton, IL. Mona was born September 13, 1928 in Bay City, MI . She eventually moved to Zion, IL after meeting and marrying her beloved husband, Alvin "Butch" Bennett in July of 1966. Later, she became a business co-owner with Butch of Bennett Excavating & Top Soil. She is survived by her son, Ken (Deb Enders) Hansen, her daughter, Faye Carlson; her grandchildren, Tracie (Ben Guerecki) Zdzienicki, Troy (Amber) Hansen, David (Jennifer) Carlson; 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Mona is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Butch" Bennett; and her granddaughter, Ashley Hansen. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Newport Township Fire Protection District. There will be a Visitation at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A eulogy will be read at 3:00 p.m. Please sign the guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019