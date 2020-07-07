Monroe James Dixon Jr, 74, died peacefully in his Pensacola home on July 01, 2020. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam war. Monroe was born on December 20,1945 in Chicago, IL to Monroe Dixon Sr. and Korean (Shepard) Dixon. He is survived by lifelong best friend and wife, Jacqulyn: children and grandchildren Kathleen and sons Sheldon and Monroe III. A brother, Leon and a sister, Mary Balogun. Seven grandchildren, Phillip Davis, Julisa (Gabriel) Clayborne, Theresa Davis, Jessica Dixon, Monroe IV, Melanie Dixon and Nola Allen. Two great grands, Jayla Dixon and Sloane Clayborne. In 1965, he joined the United States Navy and was assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Base Great Lakes, IL. He then served for 8 years faithfully and met the love of his life, Jacqulyn. In 1978 they moved to Waukegan IL then in 2015 they permanently moved to Pensacola, FL. A viewing and funeral mass will take place at the Historical St Joseph Catholic Church on July 9th, with the burial immediately following. Viewing will start at 8:30 am, mass 9:00 am, military burial 11:00am, Barrancas National Cemetery. Donations in Monroe's honor may be sent to the CAF Redtail Squadron/ Tuskegee Airmen or a Historical Black College or University (HBCU) of your choosing.





