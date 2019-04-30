U.S. VeteranMyron Craig Blair, 58 of North Chicago, IL passed away on April 21, 2019 at home. He was born November 8, 1960 in Waukegan, IL.Craig loved to cook. He had his restaurant and worked as a chef in several different franchises. He severed in the military. In high school he was in gymnastic and that carried on into the Army and he taught classes at the park district.He is survived by step-father Harold (Pete) Weddle, sisters Deljuanna Blair Brewton, Valerie Porter of Cleveland, TN, brothers John William (Billy) of North Chicago, IL, Santana Blair of Cleveland, TN., aunt Betty Cunningham of Cleveland, Tenn., adopted-aunt Merna (Tony) Franklin, uncles Paul Blair of Cleveland, Tenn., nieces & nephews, Nakesha (Donnel) Swain of Arizona, Lynnea Blair, John William Blair III of North Chicago, IL, Alease Brewton of Gurnee, IL, Andria Brewton of Waukegan, IL and a host of great nephews, nieces, cousins, friends.He will be missed by so many.Myron Craig was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Blair Sr. and Alicia Weddle, grandparents Moses Sr. and Alice Boyd, Odella Blair and uncle, Moses Boyd Jr. and aunt, Mary L. Boyd.A Celebration of His Life will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:00 AM. at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memory North Chicago, IL. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary