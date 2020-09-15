1/
N. Noreen Bickel
N. Noreen Bickel, of Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. Noreen was born November 24, 1931 to Theodore Hirte and Myrtle Hirte-Curtis. She was employed by Illinois Bell/AT&T until her retirement after 26 years of service. Noreen enjoyed gardening and watching the wildlife outdoors. Noreen is survived by her daughter, Linda Kuntz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, Richard; sister, Ione Sykes; and twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Hirte. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at North Shore Garden of Memories. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
SEP
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
September 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
