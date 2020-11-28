73, a long time Waukegan resident, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2020. She was born of Finnish and French descent, to Earl and Helen Brazeau on February 16, 1947, in Hancock, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Nathan and her sisters Marie. Nancy is survived by her siblings Barbara, and Helen (Lee) Surviving children are: Joseph (Janet) Daughters; Alicia (Zach), Amber. Julie, Sons: Christopher, Daniel, Daughters Julianna, Melissa. Elizabeth, Daughters: Jazmyn, Jordan. Other beloved extended family include; Angela Marie (Nick), Shane, Billy (DeeDee), Jeanne, Maggie, Erik (Christine). She also had a love story like no other with our father, Felix Albarran. We want to send a special "Thank You" to her best friend, Antoinette; her sisters: Dorothy and Barbara; and her cousins: Norma and Ruth for always being there for her and making her smile during the tougher times. Nancy had a golden heart and was loved by so many! Her life was filled with love and labour. She had a special love and connection with animals just like her grandmother, Melvina. She gave back to her community by serving as a voluntary probation officer for more than 30 years. Nancy had great culinary skills! Everyone loved her cooking and often requested her Puerto Rican rice or beans, her famous salsa for summer BBQ's, coquito during Christmas or her Michigan pasties! Nancy also loved flowers, bird watching and music; her favorite time of the year for music was Christmas time listening to hours and hours of Christmas tunes and traditional Puerto Rican parranda music played with the Cuatro! She was also the family historian attempting to keep track of our family tree.



It broke our hearts to see her go and she will be missed dearly by so many. However, we take comfort in knowing that she has been reunited in heaven with her soul-sister, Marie, as God only takes the best! Rest well and remember we all love ya Ma! A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for December 19th, 2020 at: Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. Cards or flowers may be sent care of Bradshaw and Range.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store