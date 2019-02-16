Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Dolence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Edith Dolence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Edith Dolence Obituary
On February 12, 2019 Nancy was called home at the full-life age of 82. She spent her whole life in Waukegan where she raised her three loving boys Dale, Dan, and David. Her work for many years with the county at juvenile and adult probation services was a rewarding chapter in her life. She loved most in retirement traveling with her sister Betty, who preceded her in death. She was a loyal Bears and White Sox fan, who with motherly loved raised two Cubs fans. She will be greatly missed by her children and her grandchildren, Abigail, Jeremy, John, Montana, and Lidia. In the closing chapter she got to spend time with her grand-grandchildren, Jabyn, Dakota, and Asher. The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.