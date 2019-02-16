On February 12, 2019 Nancy was called home at the full-life age of 82. She spent her whole life in Waukegan where she raised her three loving boys Dale, Dan, and David. Her work for many years with the county at juvenile and adult probation services was a rewarding chapter in her life. She loved most in retirement traveling with her sister Betty, who preceded her in death. She was a loyal Bears and White Sox fan, who with motherly loved raised two Cubs fans. She will be greatly missed by her children and her grandchildren, Abigail, Jeremy, John, Montana, and Lidia. In the closing chapter she got to spend time with her grand-grandchildren, Jabyn, Dakota, and Asher. The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019