Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Nancy Barrows
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
St Ignatius Episcopal Church
500 E Depot St
Antioch, IL
View Map
Nancy J. Barrows

Nancy J. Barrows Obituary
Nancy J. Barrows of North Chicago, IL. Went to be with her Lord on 1/29/2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Her loving son Mike was at her side at the end. Nancy was born on August 28th, 1932 in Highland Park, II. She was raised in Highwood, IL. Where she graduated high school. Nancy worked for American Steel and Wire for many years and retired to a quiet life. (For a short time). In 1984 she and her husband Don opened a bar in North Chicago and named it Rick's, after her son Rick. They sold the bar after almost 20 years of operation and then finally both settled into retirement. Nancy & Don spent winters in Texas and summers back home. They enjoyed many years of traveling all over the United States.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Irene and Floyd Duncan of Waukegan. Her sister Shirley of Vidor Texas. Her husband of 55 years, Don. And her oldest son Joseph Richard Culat. She is survived by her son Mike Culat of Trevor, WI. Her loving daughter-in-law Jan who nursed her till the end. A grandson, Mike Jr; granddaughter, Kathy Grasty of Kenosha and one great granddaughter, Kelly Ann of Kenosha.

Services will be held 2/15/2020 at 3:00 PM at St Ignatius Episcopal Church 500 E Depot St Antioch, II. 60002.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
